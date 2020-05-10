Deputies investigate deadly shooting at Venice bank

Officers said the shooting happened at BB&T Bank on Pointe Loop Drive and left one woman dead.

VENICE, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed at a bank in Venice Monday morning, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened at BB&T Bank on Pointe Loop Drive. When deputies arrived just after 9 a.m., they found a woman dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to gather details on the shooting, but say "all involved parties are accounted for." Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

If anyone has any information, contact the sheriff's criminal investigation section at 941-861-4900.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a shooting investigation at a Venice bank. Deputies... Posted by Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 5, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: