Child drowns after being caught in a current at Siesta Key Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — A child caught in a current off Siesta Key Beach died at the hospital after being pulled from the water unresponsive.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said witnesses reported several children were seen struggling in a current about 100 yards from the shoreline. In response, adults swam out to help them.

One child was brought back to land unresponsive and taken to an area hospital by Sarasota County Fire Rescue, the sheriff's office said. That child did not survive.

The other children were treated at the beach and allowed to go home.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

