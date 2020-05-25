Child drowns after being caught in a current at Siesta Key Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — A child caught in a current off Siesta Key Beach died at the hospital after being pulled from the water unresponsive.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said witnesses reported several children were seen struggling in a current about 100 yards from the shoreline. In response, adults swam out to help them.
One child was brought back to land unresponsive and taken to an area hospital by Sarasota County Fire Rescue, the sheriff's office said. That child did not survive.
The other children were treated at the beach and allowed to go home.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
What other people are reading right now:
- Massive crowds gather at Daytona Beach over Memorial Day weekend
- Trump boat parade sets sail in Tampa Bay-area waters
- How could a second coronavirus wave impact testing?
- Vintage picture shows football fans wearing masks during 1918 pandemic
- Can hand sanitizer cause your car to catch fire?
- 'We're not closing our country' if second coronavirus wave hits, Trump says
- Weather forecast looks iffy for historic SpaceX, NASA launch
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter