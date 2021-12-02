Siesta Key homeowner sues Sarasota County over approval to build high-rise hotel

Lourdes Ramirez argues allowing the hotel to be built would pose "adverse impacts" to congestion and overcrowding at the popular tourist area.

A resident of Siesta Key and environmental activist has filed a civil suit against Sarasota County over its approval of a developer's plans to build a 170-room high-rise hotel in Siesta Key Village.

County commissioners voted to give the developer special approval to build the hotel, which plans exceed current zoning policies in the popular tourist area, during a meeting on Oct. 27.

Lourdes Ramirez, who spoke at that meeting, would later file suit on Nov. 24 to challenge the Development Order.

"I'm not here to convince you but rather to remind you that the number one role of government is public safety," she said during the meeting.

The issue of the hotel's approval has been a point of contention between those who want to further develop Siesta Key to keep up with the area's rapid growth and those living in the area who don't want to see their home overrun by high-rise hotels.

According to court documents, Ramirez owns property within a mile from where the new hotel is set to be built and runs the Siesta Key Community, Inc. “to educate and to advocate for issues that impact the environment and the quality of life of residents and visitors of Siesta Key.”

The lawsuit alleges that Ramirez and her property will experience "adverse impacts" due to the intensity, density and use of the barrier island property.

Some of the risks Ramirez claims she will face include delays due to increased traffic congestion, emergency evacuation route delays due to increased traffic congestion, overcrowding of beaches, beach parking and public beach access points and the overcrowding of public restroom facilities at local beaches.

Concerns are also broached in the lawsuit that the property is located within a designated Coastal High Hazard Area and will sit on a low-lying barrier island with vehicle access only by bridge.

Ramirez's lawsuit seeks a judgment declaring the Development Order to be inconsistent with the county's Comprehensive Plan and for the plan to be invalidated and vacated.