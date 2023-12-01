Siesta Key incorporation bill progresses after 3-1 nod from Sarasota County Legislative Delegation

The Siesta Key incorporation bill would now go to the full legislature.

SARASOTA, Fla. — New developments emanated Thursday in the ongoing efforts to incorporate Siesta Key and make it its own town.

Sarasota County Legislative Delegation met in a public meeting and voted to approve a bill that would make it possible for Siesta Key's residents to vote on that matter in a future election.

The delegation voted 3-1 with Michael Grant, Fiona McFarland and Joe Gruters voting in favor while James Buchanan was the lone opposing vote. The Siesta Key incorporation bill would now go to the full legislature.

The group "Save Siesta Key" has been at the forefront of the efforts to incorporate the island and be independent of the Sarasota County Commission, in order to have control of the future of their community, according to the group's leaders.

Supporters and residents have cited several reasons including the approval by Sarasota County Commissioners of big development projects which they opposed.

The "Save Siesta Key" group recently held a straw ballot towards getting legislative support for a ballot measure

"It feels pretty good. We've got through the first step, we're super happy that we got the greenlight today and we're up for the challenge," said Tim Hensey of the 'Save Siesta Key' group.

The straw ballot garnered more than 87% of the votes from 41% of residents who participated.

Residents said county commissioners approving too many development projects like hotels is detrimental to the island's ecology and the residents.

"The Big Pass is already seeping back in where they dredged it and put sand back on Lido Key and we never had a voice in there and I think that was what really got things off and then the approval of the Siesta Promenade project at Stickney point and US 41," said Hensey.

Hensey said such developments are affecting the quality of life and the island's infrastructure can't handle it.

"Just the other day, it took me 45 minutes to go from the 41 light to the base of the south bridge which is maybe 500 yards and then the county commissioners approved three hotel projects," he said.

Hensey also cited concerns over traffic safety issues for both residents and tourists.

"We've had two fatalities already this year and we've got to do something to improve vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle safety," he added.