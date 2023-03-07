x
Sarasota County

Child rescued from pool in Siesta Key, airlifted to hospital

A Sarasota County Fire Department crew responded just before noon Tuesday.
Credit: Stock.adobe.com

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — A child rescued from a pool late Tuesday morning was flown to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, according to a spokesperson for Sarasota County Emergency Services.

Sarasota County Fire Department personnel responded at 11:47 a.m. to Midnight Pass Road near Surf and Racquet Club in Siesta Key on a report of a water rescue, the county said. 

It was later determined that a child was pulled from a pool.

The pediatric patient was then flown to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, according to authorities.

The child's condition was not immediately released. 

