Child rescued from pool in Siesta Key, airlifted to hospital

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — A child rescued from a pool late Tuesday morning was flown to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, according to a spokesperson for Sarasota County Emergency Services.
Sarasota County Fire Department personnel responded at 11:47 a.m. to Midnight Pass Road near Surf and Racquet Club in Siesta Key on a report of a water rescue, the county said.
It was later determined that a child was pulled from a pool.
The pediatric patient was then flown to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, according to authorities.
The child's condition was not immediately released.