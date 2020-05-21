Siesta Key, Sarasota Bayfront cancels 4th of July fireworks over COVID-19 concerns

"Organizers for both displays look forward to bringing their displays back next year and wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday," the groups wrote in a release.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Some firework displays in Sarasota County have found themselves in the coronavirus crosshairs, as Siesta Key and Sarasota Bayfront's 4th of July fireworks have been canceled.

Coronavirus and public safety concerns, social distancing and crowd control all played a role in the Chamber of Commerce and Suncoast Charities for Children's difficult decision.

The nearly 30-year tradition in Siesta Kay and the 12-year tradition at Sarasota Bayfront will be sorely missed, but organizer's are excited to bring the displays back in 2021.

"Organizers for both displays look forward to bringing their displays back next year and wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday," the groups wrote in a release.

What other people are reading right now: