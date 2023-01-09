Say 'I do' again: Group vow renewal set for Valentine's Day on Siesta Key, Nokomis beaches

Manatee County is also hosting court house weddings on Feb. 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — Love is in the air... and on the beach in Sarasota County.

For couples looking to do something extra romantic this Valentine's Day, Sarasota County is once again hosting its annual vow renewal ceremony.

Since the 90s, hundreds of couples have gathered on Siesta Key and Nokomis beaches to renew their vows as the sun sets on Feb. 14.

This year, officials expect about 800 people on Siesta and 300 people on Nokomis Beach, the Herald-Tribune reports.

Check-in for the ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m., with activities beginning at 5 p.m. A non-denominational service begins at 6 p.m.

If celebrating your love on the white quartz sand with beautiful sunset views isn't enough, couples will also get a commemorative certificate, gift, flower and light refreshments.

Couples can also get more information on the event by calling 861-PARK(7275).

For those of you who have yet to tie the knot, this Feb. 14 may be your special opportunity to do so.

Manatee County is hosting its 3rd Annual Valentine's Day Group Wedding.

A smaller affair than the vow renewal, this beautiful event consists of a single ceremony performed by Manatee County Clerk & Comptroller Angel Colonneso. It's complete with a printed photograph, marriage certificate, refreshments and cupcakes.

The ceremony will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 14 outside the Historic Courthouse.

In order to participate, couples must obtain their marriage licenses between Dec. 16, 2022, and Feb. 11, 2023. You can fill out the online marriage application here.