SARASOTA, Fla. -- Deputies have issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Sarasota man with dementia who may be heading north toward Ohio.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said William Ferris was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday at his home on Hadfield Greene near Highland Oaks Drive in The Meadows area of Sarasota.

Authorities say he may be driving a 2010 beige Honda Odyssey van with Florida license plate DHUZ64.

Ferris does not have a cell phone, and his vehicle has no GPS.

He is described as 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, please call 911.

