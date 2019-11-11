SARASOTA, Fla. — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Litoriel Delnes Hernandez has been canceled. Authorities say he returned home safely.

Original Story:

The Sarasota Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered man they say was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Litoriel Delnes Hernandez, 87, is missing from the area of 2300 Hibiscus Court in Sarasota.

Authorities say he has a medical condition and was last seen driving a 1996 Red Toyota 2-door pick-up truck with Florida license plate tag IL9FA.

Hernandez is described as being around 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds. He frequents home improvement stores, is hard of hearing, and has no cellphone.

The Sarasota Police Department asks anyone who sees him to contact them at 941-316-1199 or dial 911.

