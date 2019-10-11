VENICE, Fla. — Update: Mr. Kelly has been located safe in Hillsborough County.

Previous: The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered man with dementia.

Deputies said Richard Francis Kelly, 82, was last seen at his house on San Silvestro Drive in Venice Sunday morning around 11 a.m.

Kelly’s wife told investigators her husband has not been able to drive for some time and he is also missing with their family vehicle.

He could be in a 2005 Silver Toyota Camry bearing Fl tag IHGK80.

He is 5-foot 10-inches tall, is 170 pounds and is balding. He has blue eyes and a beard. He is also wearing a black ID bracelet on his left wrist.

Anyone with information should call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter