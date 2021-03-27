Have you seen Gary? Silver Alert issued for missing Venice man

VENICE, Fla. — Have you seen Gary? A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old man who has Alzheimer's disease, Venice Police said.
Police say Gary Dellapenna was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday climbing out a window at the memory care unit at the Venice Center on N. Nassau Street. Officers say Dellapenna is new to the Venice area and had just moved this past week.
Dellapenna is a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has salt and pepper colored hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and black sweatshirt and sweatpants. He wasn't wearing shoes, police say.
If you see Dellapenna, please call the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444.
