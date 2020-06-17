Silver Alert issued for missing Sarasota man

Ezekiel Sanchez has not taken his daily medication, deputies said.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The search is on for a missing 70-year-old man in need of his medication.

Ezekiel Sanchez last was seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Yonge Avenue and Shiala Lane, near a relative's home, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said he suffers from several medical issues and has trouble walking without assistance. Sanchez is from the Lakeland area, so he isn't too familiar with Sarasota, they add.

He was driving a 2009 maroon Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag 0620VN with a chrome license plate frame featuring an eagle head on it.

Anyone with information about Sanchez's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-861-4260.

