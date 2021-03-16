Silver Alert issued for missing North Port woman

NORTH PORT, Fla. — People are asked to keep an eye out for a missing 91-year-old woman from Sarasota County.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Marjorie Martin, who was last seen leaving home around 3 p.m. Monday, according to a sheriff's office news release.
It's believed she's in South Florida at this time.
Deputies say Martin, who does not have a cell phone, was seen driving a silver 2011 Hyundai four-door sedan with Florida plate Y18YSQ.
Anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
