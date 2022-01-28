Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Venice man

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 941-316-1201.

VENICE, Fla. — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man out of Venice.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Wesley Croteau, 76, was last seen at around 6:37 p.m. on Friday in Venice.

Law enforcement says Croteau may be wearing a green button-up shirt, gray shorts and blue shoes. His cell phone was last known to be in the area of State Road 17 and 128th Street om DeSoto County.

He may be driving a silver 2020 Honda Passport with the Florida license plate HCFB47.