SAD UPDATE: Deputies say they have discovered the 92-year-old's body in a vehicle submerged in a pond. No foul play is suspected. Read our latest story here.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 92-year-old Englewood man who is in need of medication, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Ira McConnell was last seen getting into his car around 5 a.m. Saturday at his home on Charleston Circle.

Detectives say his phone is likely out of battery power.

McConnell is bald and has blue eyes.

His vehicle is a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT with Florida license plate LB9EP, deputies say.

Anyone who sees him should immediately call 911.

