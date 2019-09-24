SARASOTA, Fla. — UPDATE: Mr. Ochoa has been found safe.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man with Alzheimer's last seen at his home in Sarasota.

Rodolfo A. Ochoa was last seen Monday night in the 2500 block of Ridge Avenue. He was wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a black fedora style hat.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Ochoa has Alzheimer's.

Ochoa has gray hair and brown eyes, is 6'1" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

