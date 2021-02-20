Have you seen Raymond? Silver Alert issued for Venice man

Deputies say he has dementia and was last seen driving his black Prius Friday evening.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Raymond? The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a man they say has dementia.

Deputies are searching for 85-year-old Raymond John Hack who was last seen driving to his barber shop at the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard South and S Tamiami Trail in Venice. He was driving his black Toyota Prius with Illinois tag No. A189951.

Hack is six-feet-tall, weighs 150 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt with grey pants.

If anyone has any information, call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-5800 or 911.