Have you seen Raymond? Silver Alert issued for Venice man

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Raymond? The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a man they say has dementia.
Deputies are searching for 85-year-old Raymond John Hack who was last seen driving to his barber shop at the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard South and S Tamiami Trail in Venice. He was driving his black Toyota Prius with Illinois tag No. A189951.
Hack is six-feet-tall, weighs 150 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt with grey pants.
If anyone has any information, call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-861-5800 or 911.
- Research shows vaccinating younger people could slow the spread of COVID-19
- Florida reports first case of Brazil P.1 coronavirus variant
- Teen named county's top golfer despite facing renal failure
- DOJ: 3 Floridians affiliated with Oath Keepers indicted by Federal Grand Jury for alleged role in Capitol riots
- 'The decline is real': Here are the 4 reasons COVID-19 cases could be dropping so quickly in Florida
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter