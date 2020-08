Public works employees were dispatched to the area, along with emergency crews.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A road in Sarasota is closed after police said a suspected sinkhole formed in the middle of the street in the area of Saint Armands Key.

The Sarasota Police Department said the area of Madison Drive and North Washington Drive on St. Armands Circle is closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Sarasota County Public Works employees are responding to the scene to assist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.