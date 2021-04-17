Small plane makes emergency landing, crashes into pond at Venice country club

One person was taken the hospital for observation, deputies say.

VENICE, Fla. — A small plane crashed into a pond at a golf and country club Saturday evening in Venice, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the Pelican Pointe Gold and Country Club.

The small plane had to make an emergency landing, citing engine problems, the agency said. It ended up in a pond as a result.

Two people were on board the plane and one person was taken to the hospital for observation, deputies said.

The FAA is also investigating the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.