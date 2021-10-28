Ahead of storms, asphalt walk-out at Venice's South Jetty closed until further notice

As of now, there is no set day that it will reopen, but the city says "this could possibly last through Saturday."

VENICE, Fla. — The city of Venice announced Thursday morning the asphalt walk-out at the South Jetty is closed ahead of possible severe weather.

The waves are reportedly breaking over the walking area because of the cold front approaching the area. This safety hazard led the Venice Police Department to close down the asphalt walk-out until the weather calms down, the city says in the post.

As of now, there is no set day that it will reopen, but the city says "this could possibly last through Saturday."

The rest of Humphries Park will stay open but could close later on depending on the wave activity.

Thunderstorms pushing inland from the Gulf of Mexico have the potential to produce waterspouts and tornadoes for the next several hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for this threat, which is in effect now until 5 p.m. for an area mostly north of the Tampa Bay area. This includes the cities of Bradenton, Lakeland, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tampa and locations northward.