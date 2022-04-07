High winds close South Jetty walkway in Venice

It will be reopened once weather conditions improve.

VENICE, Fla. — For anyone planning to talk a stroll around South Jetty Beach...have you looked outside yet? A line of storms has been making its way into the Tampa Bay area and the popular Venice beach is feeling the effects.

City leaders have closed the South Jetty walkway Thursday due to high winds. It will be reopened once conditions improve.

Humphris Park, located at 2000 Tarpon Center Dr., will remain open for South Jetty parking and access to Jetty Jacks concessions.

City of Venice Public Works staff have closed the South Jetty asphalt walkway today, Thursday, April 7, due to high winds. Humphris Park, 2000 Tarpon Center Dr., remains open for South Jetty parking and access to Jetty Jacks. The walkway will be reopened when conditions improve. — City of Venice, FL (@CityofVeniceFL) April 7, 2022

10 Tampa Bay meteorologists are keeping their eyes on storms making a pit stop in the Tampa Bay area.

The threat of storms and severe weather will taper off Thursday afternoon, but the chance for a few spotty showers will remain into the evening.