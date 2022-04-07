High winds close South Jetty walkway in Venice

VENICE, Fla. — For anyone planning to talk a stroll around South Jetty Beach...have you looked outside yet? A line of storms has been making its way into the Tampa Bay area and the popular Venice beach is feeling the effects.
City leaders have closed the South Jetty walkway Thursday due to high winds. It will be reopened once conditions improve.
Humphris Park, located at 2000 Tarpon Center Dr., will remain open for South Jetty parking and access to Jetty Jacks concessions.
10 Tampa Bay meteorologists are keeping their eyes on storms making a pit stop in the Tampa Bay area.
The threat of storms and severe weather will taper off Thursday afternoon, but the chance for a few spotty showers will remain into the evening.
The cold front and dicey weather will be well to the south of the area Friday, and the clearing trend begins. Sunshine returns steadily through the morning Friday as cooler and drier air rides in on a northwesterly wind.
By Saturday, the sunshine will be in full effect. Although the wind will remain a bit breezy through the day, afternoon temperatures will be comfortable with highs in the mid-70s each day of the weekend.