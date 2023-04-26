South Siesta Beach Repair project in Sarasota is underway

The project is working to fill in approximately 92,000 cubic yards of beach-compatible sand, a news release says.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Hermine in 2016 along South Siesta and Turtle Beach in Sarasota County is now being restored, according to a news release.

The South Siesta Beach Repair project is working to fill in approximately 92,000 cubic yards of beach-compatible sand, a news release says. The project began on April 24 and is anticipated to run through June 30.

Sarasota County says erosion has reduced the volume of sand along the beach and natural habitat.

“The South Siesta Beach repair project will add sand to the shoreline, providing improved storm protection to the upland properties and a wider beach for recreation and wildlife use, such as sea turtle and shorebird nesting,” Capital Project Director Carolyn Eastwood said in a statement. “Beach repair projects such as this help build resiliency and ensure our public beaches remain viable for residents and visitors.”

The county says visitors can expect occasional limited access to some parking areas or beach access points.

"There’s increased signage in the project area, and community members are asked to pay attention to the signage and allow for additional drive time," the county says.