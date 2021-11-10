Parking rate increase in Sarasota: Here's where you'll have to pay more in the city

According to the City of Sarasota, the new rates will match those in downtown Sarasota, providing consistency throughout the parking district.

SARASOTA, Fla. — If you want to hit the local shops and restaurants in St. Armands Circle, expect to pay a little more for parking from now on.

Starting Oct. 11, all on-street parking spots in St. Armands Circle will cost $1.50 per hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, excluding city-observed holidays.

These rates will match those in Downtown Sarasota, which the city says will provide consistency throughout the parking district.

Prior to Monday, some of the spaces cost $1.50 per hour, while others cost $1 per hour.

“We’re moving to a one-zone, one-rate program in St. Armands,” Parking General Manager Mark Lyons said in a press release.

“With over 700,000 transactions since the start-up, data shows that 85% of on-street parking users on St. Armands currently opt to use the $1.50 per hour spaces. The rate change will provide consistency throughout the St. Armands parking district and downtown’s system, making it easier to use."

Rates for the St. Armands Garage also will become consistent with downtown parking garages. The first two hours will be free, the third hour $3, and each additional hour will cost $1.

The Fillmore Lot will go up from 75 cents per hour to $1 per hour.

If you just need to quickly run into a store, 10 minutes of free on-street parking will be provided before you need to pay up.

And if you don't mind a little walk, 150 on-street parking spaces will remain free along North and South Boulevard of the Presidents.

According to the city, revenues from the metered parking spaces are directed to fund the debt service on the new St. Armands Parking Garage.

You can pay for parking either through parking meters or the Park Mobile app.

When using the app, you just need to enter the parking zone number listed on the sign near your spot. It will also give you parking expiration reminders and the ability to extend your time remotely.