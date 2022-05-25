Former Stardust skating rink to become new Sarasota ice hockey rink

It will host youth hockey tournaments, adult hockey leagues and skating lessons.

Example video title will go here for this video

SARASOTA, Fla. — Developers in Sarasota are planning to bring a new ice rink to the area. It'll replace a building the city's already familiar with.

The former Stardust Skating and Event Center will be turned into an ice rink for hockey and figure skating. Youth hockey tournaments, adult hockey leagues and skating lessons will be held at the new rink.

The project is led by Dave Vennetti, a majority owner in the U.S. hockey league, along with several others who coached in the NHL.