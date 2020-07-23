Start date, salary announced for new superintendent for Sarasota County schools

SARASOTA, Fla. — The new leader for Sarasota County Schools has a start date.
Brennan Asplen, who was unanimously appointed as Sarasota's new superintendent earlier this month, will begin on Aug. 10.
He currently serves as deputy superintendent with the St. Johns County School District.
Asplen's base salary will be $215,00 and can earn an additional $15,000 in performance pay in 2021 based on goals the School Board sets for him.
- Hillsborough County Schools reopening delayed by 2 weeks to Aug. 24
- Trump cancels Jacksonville segment of Republican National Convention
- Quinnipiac poll shows 79 percent of Floridians want a statewide mask mandate
- The tropics are very active with 3 areas now being watched
- Florida contact tracing is a hot mess
- Florida adds record 173 new deaths to its coronavirus report in a single day
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter