Start date, salary announced for new superintendent for Sarasota County schools

SARASOTA, Fla. — The new leader for Sarasota County Schools has a start date.

Brennan Asplen, who was unanimously appointed as Sarasota's new superintendent earlier this month, will begin on Aug. 10.

He currently serves as deputy superintendent with the St. Johns County School District.

Asplen's base salary will be $215,00 and can earn an additional $15,000 in performance pay in 2021 based on goals the School Board sets for him.

