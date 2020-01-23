SARASOTA, Fla — A mother has been fighting for charges in her daughter's death for more than a decade.

Detectives at Bradenton Beach Police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have called Sheena Morris' death a suicide. But Kelly Osborn says she's cautiously optimistic that some newly released evidence and a fresh set of eyes will bring justice for her daughter.

Sarasota State Attorney Ed Brodsky says he wants to ensure faith and confidence in his office, so he's asking the Florida Attorney General's office of the statewide prosecutor to re-examine the evidence.

Osborn says there is evidence based on the coloring of her daughter's skin that she was placed in a chair after she died -- that the patterns match to a chair found in another room at the scene.

Police found Morris hanging in a shower in a hotel room, with officers called to Morris's hotel room during New Year's Eve 2008 for a domestic dispute with her fiancé the same night she was found dead.

“I do feel that this might be the answer; however, we've been through this, we've learned a lot about this, about justice in the last 11 years. We learned how one agency is willing to help another agency and to the extremes that they will go to help an agency keep it at its original finding,” Osborn said.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter