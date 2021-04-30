Michigan State football commit charged with extortion of teen in Sarasota County

Steffan Johnson, 18, allegedly recorded video of the underage girl showing a sexual act.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Venice teen who signed to play football at Michigan State University will not be part of the team following his arrest on a charge of extorting a teenage girl.

The Detroit Free Press reports 18-year-old Steffan Johnson, who was to play in the cornerback position after playing at Venice High School, was told by coach Mel Tucker he "will not be a member of the Spartan program."

Johnson is charged with extortion and directing or promoting sexual performance by a child, according to a North Port Police Department arrest report. It says Johnson went to the girl's house earlier this week and asked her to kiss him.

When she said no, the teen reported she received a text message with "a video of herself performing oral sexual acts" on Johnson, according to the report.

Police say the girl was 15 years old at the time of the video recording, and Johnson was 17. Johnson "threatened to injure the reputation of victim, and expose victim to disgrace."

Johnson signed with Michigan State in December and said on social media on April 19 he had planned to visit the team's spring practice, which happened last weekend, the Free Press reports.