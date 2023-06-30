Suncoast Humane Society looking for volunteers for 4th of July fireworks

The animal shelter is looking for people to come snuggle cats and dogs that are stressed due to fireworks and noises.
SARASOTA, Fla. — An animal shelter in Sarasota is looking for volunteers to come to hang out with their furry friends that are stressing out due to the loud noises of the Fourth of July.
In a post on Facebook, Suncoast Humane Society said it will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for volunteers to come to walk, comfort, and snuggle cats and dogs.
BBQ and drinks will be provided for the volunteers, the shelter said.
"Come enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers and then stay and help us love on our animals and comfort them during the fireworks," the shelter said.
Those interested in volunteering should email volunteer@humane.org.
Please also consider fostering an overnight sleepover with a shelter pet, to help them be more comfortable during the holiday festivities 🥰
#4thofjuly #SuncoastHumaneSociety #engelwoodfl #rescueanimals #SaveThemAll #shelteranimals #protectyourpets #fosterapet #swflanimals #LoveThemAll #weloveourcommunityPosted by Suncoast Humane Society on Wednesday, June 28, 2023