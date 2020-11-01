SARASOTA, Fla. — Have a moment to spare? A local nonprofit hopes you'll donate blood.

The SunCoast Blood Bank says it has a critical need for blood donations, with blood inventories reaching "extremely low and worrisome levels." All blood types are wanted.

People who cannot give are asked to find a friend or family member who might be able to help.

The nonprofit has a link on its website for the nearest donation locations.

SunCoast Blood Bank wants to go a step further, too, by donating type O blood to the U.S. military. Although local needs will be met first, it says all extra units will be passed along.

"We must meet local needs first so please, donate today or tomorrow so we can provide the extra units of blood for those who selflessly serve and protect our country," the nonprofit wrote on Facebook.

