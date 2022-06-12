Survey: High number of teachers support Sarasota County superintendent despite separation agreement

The Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association says more than 2,000 staff members completed the survey in two days.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A separation agreement between the Sarasota County School Board and Superintendent Brennan Asplen is still in the works.

Meanwhile, Barry Dubin with the Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association said his organization sent a survey to staff members who work for the school district to get their thoughts about Asplen.

"We represent all the employees of the school district, every non-administrative employee of the school district, so we have everything from bus drivers to teachers to school psychologists," Dubin said.

Dubin said more than 2,000 people took the survey in two days. He also said 97.5% of people who took the survey voted in favor of keeping Asplen in his current position.

"Frankly the results were stunning, I have been doing this for 40 years in this county and it was a shocking result," Dubin said.

Dubin said his biggest concern is who is going to take over once an agreement is made.

“This is the middle of the school year [and there's] three weeks before testing," he said.