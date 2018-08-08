SARASOTA, Fla. -- A suspect reportedly involved in a high-speed chase with police over the weekend has died.

According to a news release, police and deputies from Sarasota and Manatee responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on Sunday around 2:45 a.m.

Sarasota police reportedly tried to pull over the 2006 Chevrolet SUV at the intersection of Martin Luther King Way and Orange Ave. in Sarasota. The driver refused to stop, leading police on a further chase southbound on Orange Ave.

The person was driving erratically and police made several attempts to stop the SUV until the driver lost control and crashed.

The driver, 22-year-old Terrance L. Tilley, was hospitalized due to his injuries along with a passenger. He had an outstanding felony warrant for drugs in Broward County and was additionally charged with eluding police and driving without a valid license.

Tilley died Monday due to his injuries and authorities plan on doing a further investigation into his death, according to police.

