Sarasota synagogues vandalized in a string of anti-Semitic incidents

The vandalism resulted in thousands of dollars in damage, and the Sarasota police department still is looking for the perpetrator.

SARASOTA, Fla — Overnight in Sarasota, two synagogues were vandalized with the perpetrator spray-painting swastikas and other offensive and hateful messages onto the buildings.

The attack was the latest in a string of anti-Semitic incidents that have been carried out online and in person.

"We have seen as of late, the use of anti-Semitic tropes, in remarks by prominent personalities," said Yael Hershfield the Florida Deputy Director for the Anti Defamation League, or ADL.

It’s been happening in both media and sports. With players like DeSean Jackson posting hateful messages on social media and using misquotes from Hitler to support his point, and Nick Cannon making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast.

"There seems to be a sense of permission to express to express this level of hate both in word in written text, Twitter, and in action," Hershfield said. “When an institution, a religious institution, in this case, two synagogues were vandalized in Sarasota. Those are hate crimes."

She says those hate crimes can build on one another.

"When we turn our blind eye to someone's racist remark or anti-Semitic remark, or the anti-Asian incidents that we saw when we started with COVID-19 -- when we turn a blind eye, we allow other hatreds to infiltrate and we need to stop it,” Hershfield said.

Attacks against these communities are not new.

“In moments of crisis, people tend to look for a scapegoat. And unfortunately for the Jewish community, we have been the scapegoats for centuries," Hershfield said.

But how we act after clear moments of injustice, and how we come together to address that hate can make a difference toward building a better future.

“That hate begets hate. And that we can only make a better place when we do announce denounce all kinds of hatred," Hershfield said. “A better society uplifts everyone. We cannot bring one group while putting down another.

And I think that is the message that we need to take from this.”

“The Sarasota police department is still looking for the man who committed these crimes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4928.

