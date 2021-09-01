Tamiami Trail reopens following suspicious package investigation

The item was deemed "not suspicious in nature."

SARASOTA, Fla. — UPDATE: The police department's Explosive Materials Unit has determined the package was not suspicious in nature. The roadway has now reopened.

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found near Tamiami Trail.

Officers say both the northbound and southbound lanes are closed between Hillview Street and Datura Street while its Explosive Materials unit works.

The initial call came in around 2:11 p.m. and officers were dispatched to a FedEx office at 1901 South Tamiami Trail. Police say an employee informed them upon their arrival that a suspicious package was delivered around 1:30 p.m.

Both the office and "immediate area" were evacuated during the investigation.

It is unclear at this time how long the road will be closed, but drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

UPDATE: At 2:11pm we were dispatched to 1901 S Tamiami Trl, a FedEx Office, for abandoned 911 calls.



When we arrived to investigate, employees said they had a suspicious package that was delivered around 130pm.



