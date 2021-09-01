Tamiami Trail reopens following suspicious package investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. — UPDATE: The police department's Explosive Materials Unit has determined the package was not suspicious in nature. The roadway has now reopened.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found near Tamiami Trail.
Officers say both the northbound and southbound lanes are closed between Hillview Street and Datura Street while its Explosive Materials unit works.
The initial call came in around 2:11 p.m. and officers were dispatched to a FedEx office at 1901 South Tamiami Trail. Police say an employee informed them upon their arrival that a suspicious package was delivered around 1:30 p.m.
Both the office and "immediate area" were evacuated during the investigation.
It is unclear at this time how long the road will be closed, but drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Police arrest Tampa Bay man seen carrying Pelosi's lectern
- Twitter permanently suspends President Trump's personal account
- Bucs take on Washington in first playoff berth in 13 years
- Florida has nearly half of known US cases of COVID variant
- Men accused of breaking into graves, cutting the heads of bodies to use in religious rituals
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter