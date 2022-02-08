Police arrest Tampa teen, search for another after deadly Sarasota shooting

A 16-year-old was arrested following the Sunday shooting in the area of Palmadelia Avenue and 22nd Street.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police arrested a teenage girl in connection to a weekend shooting that left one teen dead and two others, including an 8-year-old, hurt.

Sha’Miya Williams, 16, was arrested in Tampa following the shooting Sunday in the area of Palmadelia Avenue and 22nd Street in Sarasota, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

She faces charges of homicide and other counts of attempted homicide in the shooting death of a 17-year-old and injuries to an 8-year-old and another 17-year-old.

A 16-year-old Brandon teen, identified as Thamar Liafortune, is wanted on the same charges for his alleged involvement.