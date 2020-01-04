SARASOTA, Fla. — Social distancing isn't stopping some in the community from staying connected. The staff at Southside Elementary in Sarasota put together a car parade to kick off distance learning.
Kindergarten teacher Dani Sobolewski dressed in a bunny costume to be part of the parade.
“We’re really excited to get out there and see all those smiling faces,” Sobolewski said.
Families gathered on the street to wave at their teachers as they honked in support. They haven't seen each other in three weeks, so it helped lift spirits to see some familiar faces.
“I think it’s going to mean a lot and bring a little normalcy that everyone is okay. We’ll make it through this together,” Sobolewski said.
Kids lined the sidewalks with smiles and the signs with heart-felt messages saying they miss their favorite teachers.
