Second teen arrested in connection to deadly Sarasota shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police say they've arrested a second teenager in connection to a weekend shooting that left one teen dead and two others, including a 9-year-old, hurt.

Thamar Liafortune, 16, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday following the shooting Sunday in the area of Palmadelia Avenue and 22nd Street in Sarasota, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Liafortune faces charges of homicide and attempted homicide, police say. On Tuesday, 16-year-old Sha’Miya Williams was arrested by Hillsborough County deputies in connection to the same shooting.

UPDATE: Thamar Liafortune, 16, has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened Sunday in the 2200 blk of Palmadelia. He turned himself into law enforcement tonight. He’s facing charges of Homicide & Attempted Homicide. Thanks to everyone who helped us get the word out https://t.co/8LfyPQodBf pic.twitter.com/SSPsmo5hHc — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) February 10, 2022

Officers say they responded to Palmadelia Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving multiple 911 calls of shots being fired. Witnesses told police they saw two people shooting from a gold sedan that came to a stop at a nearby intersection, according to the department.

Witnesses added that one of the shooters was using a rifle from the rear driver's side door while the other shooter was using a handgun from the driver's seat, police say.

The shooting is believed to have started as an altercation between two of the people shot.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where he later died. Officers say a 16-year-old boy, who was shot in the hand, and a 9-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder, were are hospitalized for their injuries.