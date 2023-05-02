Girl, 15, dies after horse falls on top of her at Florida equestrian event

Staff at Fox Lea Farms and others began first aid until the Sarasota County Fire Department could arrive and take over.

VENICE, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl competing in an equestrian event died from her injuries after the horse she was riding stumbled and fell on top of her, authorities said.

Hannah Serfass was about halfway through the course at Fox Lea Farms, located at 800 North Auburn Road, when the horse appeared to have taken an awkward step, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say Serfass had just made the No. 6 jump. The horse landed successfully but after a few steps toward the next hurdle, it planted its left front hoof, which caused the animal to lean down toward its hoof.

The action caused Serfass to topple forward and off the horse toward the ground. The horse continued falling over, ultimately onto the teen's head, according to the sheriff's office.

Staff at Fox Lea Farms and others began first aid until the Sarasota County Fire Department could arrive and take over.

Serfass was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The Sumpter County 4-H group asked people on Facebook to keep Sherfass' family in their thoughts and asked for privacy.