17-year-old, 16-year-old die after car rolls into pond in North Port

Police say the car lost traction, slid and vaulted off a bridge railing, landing on its roof in the pond.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two teens are dead after their car rolled into a pond Wednesday night in North Port, the police department reports.

The crash happened around 10:22 p.m. on Sumter Boulevard just north of Lorri Circle.

North Port police say a 17-year-old was driving a 2010 Honda Accord with a 16-year-old passenger when the car drove around a curve at a high rate of speed. The car lost traction, slid and vaulted off a bridge railing, landing on its roof in the pond.

The department says an off-duty officer heard the crash from his home and assisted the north port Fire Department in trying to pull the teens from the car. Their efforts were unsuccessful.

About 30 minutes later, a tow truck removed the car from the water and the teens were pronounced dead.