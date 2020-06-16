Sarasota County Sheriff's Office launches police reform initiative

In response to George Floyd's death, the Sarasota County Sheriff launched a police reform campaign, highlighting 12 points.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office already bans the use of chokeholds. It hasn't allowed the use of lateral vascular neck restraints for almost 17 years.

Many agencies are looking to improve their relationship with the people they serve.

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight has condemned Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after video showed the former cop kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, who died.

Floyd's death sparked nationwide calls for more police accountability. In response, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has launched a police reform campaign, highlighting 12 points including training, diversity and transparency.

"This agency has always had a very robust training,” said Colonel Kurt A. Hoffman, the chief deputy for the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.



"I personally teach rightful policing to every new employee that comes into this office,” Hoffman said. “We show videos like the Sandra Bland video, George Floyd and circumstances like that to make sure they understand that is not the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office."

Advocates for police reform have recently been pointing to Campaign Zero's 2016 #8CantWait campaign as a guide for how agencies like the sheriff's office can get better.

Deputies in Sarasota already comply with seven of the eight suggestions from #8Can'tWait, but they're now trying to take more steps through their own initiative. That includes doubling down on trying to hire more people of color.

"We are always looking to maintain a diverse workforce. I think it makes us much better and it means we reflect the community that we serve,” Hoffman said.

Here's the comparison of county population, to deputy population in regard to race.

"We match up pretty good with those numbers but it's something you have to constantly be aware of and look at,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman says the sheriff's office also plans to make its duty to intervene policy more clear.

"I think it can be clearer that you have to affirmatively take action and intervene when you see something like we saw in Minneapolis,” Hoffman said. “That's one area that I would like to concentrate on going forward."

10 Tampa Bay asked the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office if they plan to adjust or make any changes to their current training when it comes to implicit bias. The short answer is no. Hoffman says they cover a wide range of training already. They even do more than is required by the state.

"When you look at training in the state of Florida there is a 40-hour requirement every four years, but what we do is we do 40 hours of training every year,” Hoffman said. “We look at things like de-escalation, bias base profiling, discriminatory traffic stops.”

Knight says internal affairs complaints have been reduced by 60 percent in recent years but, transparency remains key.

