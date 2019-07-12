SARASOTA, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says Tierney Lyle has been located and is OK.

The previous story is below.

---

The search is on for a woman who deputies say has a history of domestic issues, and they would like to speak with her.

She is 28-year-old Tierney Lyle, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a caller contacted the sheriff's office around 9:30 p.m. Friday to say they heard loud noises coming from an apartment near University Parkway and Country Park Way.

Her apartment was checked out, but no one was inside.

The sheriff's office says they want to contact her to make sure she's OK.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the office at 941-747-3011.

