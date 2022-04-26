Tiger Woods' PopStroke set to open in Sarasota

Masters of the mini-golf course will be able to test their putting skills beginning April 28.

SARASOTA, Fla. — There's a whole new putt-putt experience coming to Sarasota with Tiger Woods' reimagined mini-golf experience PopStroke opening on April 28.

The location will boast two 18-hole putting courses made of synthetic turf, fairways, and bunkers. PopStroke locations also include a restaurant, bar, playground and outdoor game area.

You can find PopStroke's Sarasota location at 195 University Town Center Drive. The new location will be the company's first property to feature a two-story layout with a rooftop bar and private event space, according to a press release.

I’m excited to share a sneak peek of the courses @tgrdesignbytw and I designed for @PopstrokeGolf Sarasota, which opens on Thursday, April 28th. Read more here: https://t.co/DBpCCb1qmm pic.twitter.com/1SGwbCcA7X — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 20, 2022

“We are excited to introduce PopStroke to the Sarasota community as we continue our expansion,” Tiger Woods said in a statement. “PopStroke is about bringing friends and families together to create lasting memories around the game of golf."

Everyone from mini-golf masters to those looking for a bit of family fun is welcome to test their skills at PopStroke.

“We are incredibly excited to bring our unique entertainment brand to the Sarasota community,” Founder Greg Bartoli said in a statement.