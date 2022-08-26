Tiger Woods' PopStroke to host tournament with over $100K in prizes

The three-day international competition will be held in Sarasota and will bring together professional and amateur golfers.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all golfers! Here is your chance to see how you stack up against the competition and win a little money too!

Tiger Woods announced Thursday that registration was open for the inaugural PopStroke Tour Championship. The three-day international competition will be held in Sarasota, Fla., and will bring together professional and amateur golfers to see who is best.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, according to a written statement.

“I am excited to launch the PopStroke Tour Championship,” Tiger Woods said. “Putting is the great equalizer in the game of golf. We look forward to watching the competition unfold with players from all over the globe.”

PopStroke brings a whole new experience to putt-putt golf. The Sarasota location consists of two 18-hole putting courses made of synthetic turf, fairways and bunkers. PopStroke locations include a restaurant, bar and playground.