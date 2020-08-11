x
Sarasota County

FHP: Toddler taken to hospital with serious injures after falling from, getting hit by sight-seeing tour tram

Troopers say the tram was moving at idle speed during the accident.
SARASOTA, Fla — A Venice 3-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night after getting run over by a tram twice, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the toddler was on a sight-seeing tram tour in Myakka River State Park when she fell from her seat during a bumpy patch.

She was first hit by the front tire of the trailer before the driver reversed the tram and rolled over the toddler a second time to "remove her from underneath the tires," according to a press release.

The tram's driver was said to have taken the child to a nearby boat ramp where the Sarasota County Fire Department took over. 

