FHP: Toddler taken to hospital with serious injures after falling from, getting hit by sight-seeing tour tram

SARASOTA, Fla — A Venice 3-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night after getting run over by a tram twice, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the toddler was on a sight-seeing tram tour in Myakka River State Park when she fell from her seat during a bumpy patch.
She was first hit by the front tire of the trailer before the driver reversed the tram and rolled over the toddler a second time to "remove her from underneath the tires," according to a press release.
Troopers say the tram was moving at idle speed during the accident.
The tram's driver was said to have taken the child to a nearby boat ramp where the Sarasota County Fire Department took over.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
- Joe Biden elected 46th president of the United States, CBS projects
- How the Electoral College will decide who will be the next president
- Everything you need to know about Eta in 10 quick facts
- White House coronavirus report puts Florida in 'red zone' for cases
- Election observer says no evidence for President Trump's fraud claims
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter