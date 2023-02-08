'Serious consequences': 10-year-old accused of making false reports to use gun at North Port school

The fourth grader was arrested on felony charges of false report to use a firearm in a violent manner.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 10-year-old was arrested on Monday after the North Port Police Department was notified of threats being made to a local school.

Over the weekend, the agency explained it was alerted about a fourth-grade student at Toledo Blade Elementary who was "recruiting other students to conduct mass violence at the school."

Officers worked with Sarasota Schools Police Department to investigate. Detectives were able to conduct interviews and confirmed the verbal and written threats.

The 10-year-old was arrested on felony charges of false report to use a firearm in a violent manner.

A robocall was sent out by the school to tell parents about the incident.

“Please talk to your children about the serious consequences of making these types of threats, in jest or not,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement. "There are serious consequences.