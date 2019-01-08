The doors of Sarasota YMCAs are set to close next month at both of their locations on South Euclid Avenue and Potter Park.

WWSB reported the locations are due to close Sept. 13. However, there is a town hall meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Potter Park location to talk about options to save the facilities with interim CEO Steve Bourne.

Bourne told WWSB that the YMCA locations had 12,500 members. He claimed they now have 6,500 members.

