Drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop, Sarasota police explained in a tweet.

SARASOTA, Florida — Traffic lights are out at Fruitville and Ospery in Sarasota after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the police.

🚨ALERT🚨We're investigating a 2-vehicle crash w/ minor injuries at Fruitville & Osprey. Traffic lights are NOT working. Please treat intersection as a 4-way stop. Crews anticipate 7-12 hrs before lights are on. Expect delays in the area, detours & have patience. Drive safely! pic.twitter.com/OFjfKsllIW — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) March 1, 2023

"Expect delays in the area, detours and have patience. Drive safely," police said.