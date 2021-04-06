Former President Trump announces Sarasota rally with fireworks show

It is scheduled for July 3 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Tampa Bay next holiday weekend for a rally and fireworks show.

It is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, located at 3000 Ringling Blvd., according to the website of his leadership PAC, Save America.

Doors open at 2 p.m. to kickoff "45 Fest" with live music, food, drinks and merchandise giveaways, per the day's schedule. Trump is slated to speak at 8 p.m., followed by a 9 p.m. fireworks show. Guest speakers are expected to be in attendance, as well.

Two tickets are available for each registration with a phone number.

The former president has recently teased about hitting the road this summer for rallies inspired by the big campaign events in 2016 and 2020. After losing the November election to Democratic opponent Joe Biden, it remains a question whether Trump will challenge the current president in 2024.

His stop in Sarasota will follow an event in Wellington, Ohio, this upcoming weekend -- Florida and Ohio, two battleground states Trump won.