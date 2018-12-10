SARASOTA, Fla. -- Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a home in the 5000 block of Sarasota Central Parkway on Friday morning when a neighbor found the bodies inside a home.

The bodies were identified as Herbert D. Brooker, 82, and Marie Annette T. Booker, 78.

The medical examiner's office will determine the official causes of death.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and say there is no danger to the public.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Section at (941) 861-4900.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP