Two Sarasota moms become first-time homeowners through Habitat for Humanity

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two Sarasota families now have new houses to call their own. And it's all thanks to charitable organizations within the community.

Erica, a single mom of three teenagers, has struggled to find an affordable home for her family for two years. She works six days a week at a nursing home to support her kids' dreams tied to pursuits in dance, sports, and more.

Lauren has two young daughters and works as an administrative assistant. Her family has been living in a rapidly deteriorating rental home for the last five years, with a multitude of issues making it unsuitable for living.

Now, these two deserving women will have a chance to establish a home for their family's future. They will be moving into two new homes, earned and financed through Habitat for Humanity Sarasota.

Not only will they be given a place to live, Erica and Lauren will receive $10,000 worth of home furnishings each from Aaron’s Deliver Dream House to make their homes move-in ready. Plus they'll each get a $5,000 down-payment assistance check and finishing touches through Warrick Dunn Charities.

Habitat for Humanity Sarasota believes that everyone deserves a place to live and works throughout the community to provide suitable shelter to families in need.

