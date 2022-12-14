Urban sprawl: Rural residents in northeast Sarasota County sue over Lakewood Ranch expansion

The area in question covers about 4,100 acres in northeast Sarasota County located near the Sarasota-Manatee County line.

Example video title will go here for this video

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Two longtime residents of rural northeast Sarasota County have started legal action on behalf of their community over concerns about urban sprawl.

The petitioners and their other neighbors are against changes made by the county commission that would allow further expansion of a Lakewood Ranch project they say has already encroached into the area.

The property owners argued that the area is a natural wildlife habitat and should stay serene and rural. On Nov. 28, Mike Hutchinson and Eileen Fitzgerald of Bern Creek Ranches filed an administrative appeal stating that the comprehensive plan change to a village transition zone in order to allow the developer to expand the project is inconsistent with state law.

"If they go through with this, all of the rural land east of here will be subject to this higher development," Hutchinson said. "The problem with that is, from my point of view, is this certain type of lifestyle is going to be gone."

Hutchinson and Fitzgerald are leading this challenge under the aegis of Keep The Country Inc. which was formed by community members.

The neighbors said with the amendment, the county commission approved the construction of up to 5,000 home units of various sizes. The project is part of the Lakewood Ranch expansion southeast, from Manatee County.

"There are people that just like the space, other people like to have horses, we have a horse and across the street they have horses," Hutchinson said.

The area in question covers about 4,100 acres in northeast Sarasota County located near the Sarasota-Manatee County line, in between the east side of Lorraine Road and Fruitville Road. Residents who have long opposed the expansion said changing the zone was akin to inviting a high-density population and their activities to the area which would inadvertently affect the natural environment and the quality of life for the current property owners.

"We see animals and birds that I don't think you would see in town," Hutchinson added. "They're being driven out by populations closer to town."

With its desirable construction and architectural aesthetics, Lakewood Ranch has been ranked No. 2 among the fastest-selling master-planned community for the second year in a row. This year alone, more than 1,000 homes have been sold despite economic challenges, according to a leading real estate survey.

The developer, Rex Jenson, was unavailable for comment due to prior scheduled meetings and has yet to respond to a follow-up message requesting a statement. The county's spokesperson also said that the county doesn't speak on pending or active litigation.

Hutchinson hopes that the amendment is invalidated so the plan can get another look.

"If they go through some of the plans, then there may be big homes which means you'll have pretty close to zero lot lines, like 6-7 feet between the roof lines," he said. "It'll look like the city, it will look like homes on a quarter of an acre lot right next to each other."